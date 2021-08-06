Watch
Police searching for missing Suffolk man who may be in Virginia Beach area

Suffolk Police Department
Damonte Prater
Posted at 9:01 AM, Aug 06, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who may be in the Virginia Beach area.

According to police, Damonte Prater left his Suffolk residence Monday, August 2 and has not been seen since. At some point, Prater arrived in Virginia Beach, where he mailed his personal items home.

Police say Prater made comments that caused concern for his well-being.

Prater does not have his cell phone, and there has been no contact since he went missing.

If you or someone you know sees Prater, police say not to approach him, but to call Emergency Communications at the Suffolk Police Department at (757) 923-2350, option 8.

