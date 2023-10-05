Police searching for Suffolk man accused of trying to abduct female in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Police are looking for a Suffolk man who they say attempted to abduct a female in Charlottesville.

According to Charlottesville police, on Wednesday, October 4, around 9:40 p.m., they received a call about an incident that occurred in the 800 block of Cabell Ave.



At the scene, police learned that a suspect had hit multiple cars and trees. They also found a female who said the suspect tried to abduct her. She was taken to a medical center to get her injuries treated, and she’s currently in stable condition, police say.

Police have since identified the suspect as a 40-year-old Suffolk man named James Allen. They say they do not believe he knew the female victim prior to the incident.

Allen is charged with the following: Strangulation or suffocation of another in violation of Virginia Criminal Code and Abduction in violation of Virginia Criminal Code.

Allen has not been located yet, and police believe he’s still in the Charlottesville area on foot.

Until he is found, a heavy law enforcement presence will stay in the area and the investigation will continue.

If you see Allen, call 911.

