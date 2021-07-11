Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot, severely injured while driving in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is searching for the person or people responsible for an early Sunday morning shooting that left two men with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 3:31 a.m., and officers responded to the 1700 block of West Pembroke Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man and a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said that the victims were struck by gunfire while driving in the area of Aberdeen Road and West Pembroke Avenue. There is currently no information on the motive or circumstances of this shooting, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.