Police searching for suspect after shooting at Hampton convenience store leaves man injured

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was shot at the EZ Pick Convenience Store Sunday night.

According to police, dispatch received a call regarding the shooting at about 8:12 p.m. Officers responded to the store, located in the 2600 block of West Mercury Boulevard, and located a 39-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Police said the victim was working in the store when the suspect entered the store and shot him.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, gray or black pants with a white drawstring, white and black shoes, a black mask, black gloves and a dark-colored backpack.

If you or someone you know has information that could assist police in their investigation, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.