Police searching for suspect in Hampton 7-Eleven armed robbery

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is working to identify the person who robbed a 7-Eleven on East Pembroke Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in at 2:14 a.m., and officers responded to the convenience store, located in E. Pembroke Avenue's 1600 block.

When they arrived, they learned that a male suspect entered the business, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, then ran away with an unknown amount of currency.

Police say the suspect is a black male between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a gray beanie hat, a black and red hoodie, a black mask, black pants and black shoes.

If you or someone you know has information on this person's identity, call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also send a tip through the P3Tips app.