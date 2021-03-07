Police searching for suspect in Hampton restaurant robbery

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is searching for a suspect in connection with a business robbery that happened late Saturday night.

According to police, at approximately 11:05 p.m., dispatch received a call for a robbery at Vito's Pizza and Italian Restaurant.

When officers responded to the restaurant in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road, they learned that a suspect entered the business and demanded money. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene.

The suspect is described as an unknown-race male wearing a mask over his face, a black jacket, black hat, gloves and dark-colored jeans. No photos of the suspect are available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

