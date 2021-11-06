Police seek possible witnesses after I-664 road rage shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting that happened Friday night.

VSP said it was a result of a road rage incident and happened around 9:30 p.m.

A woman called police stating that she had been involved in a road rage incident. The female victim stated that a male passenger traveling in a black Nissan sedan, with heavy damage down the driver side of the vehicle, leaned out of the window and shot at her vehicle several times.

The initial road rage incident and shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of I-664 at the Route 58 interchange.

Police said the female victim was traveling in a 2022 International Tractor Trailer when she observed the Nissan Altima enter the interchange from I-264, merged onto I-664 and almost struck her vehicle. The victim sounded her horn at the vehicle. The driver of the black Nissan sedan sped up in front of her, and the male passenger leaned out of the window and fired several rounds at her vehicle several times. The female victim was not injured and immediately pulled over to contact state police. The suspect vehicle continued northbound I-664.

Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of northbound I-664, in the vicinity of the I-264/Rt. 58 interchange (Bowers Hill area) prior to, or after the incident, who may have seen the incident occur, or have possible information.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.