Police seeking 3 suspects in connection with convenience store armed robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is looking for three suspects after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven early Monday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the robbery at 12:46 a.m. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on North Armistead Avenue, where they learned that three male suspects entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

After receiving an unknown amount of money, the suspects ran from the scene.

Police say all three suspects are black males last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black pants. The first suspect wore a black mask and purple gloves; the second wore a blue mask; and the third wore a black mask. No photos of the suspects are available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.