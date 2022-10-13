Watch Now
Police: Student threatens to shoot weapon in Elizabeth City classroom

Posted at 5:23 PM, Oct 13, 2022
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City said a student is arrested and charged after threatening to shoot a weapon at an education center.

Just after 10:30 Thursday morning, officers were called to the River City Youth Build on Ehringhaus Street.

Officers said they located 18-year-old Joseph Patterson in a classroom and removed him without incident. Police found two Nerf guns among his belongings. Officers did not find any firearms on the property.

Patterson has been charged with communicating threats.

