Police: Student threatens to shoot weapon in Elizabeth City classroom

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City said a student is arrested and charged after threatening to shoot a weapon at an education center.

Just after 10:30 Thursday morning, officers were called to the River City Youth Build on Ehringhaus Street.

Officers said they located 18-year-old Joseph Patterson in a classroom and removed him without incident. Police found two Nerf guns among his belongings. Officers did not find any firearms on the property.

Patterson has been charged with communicating threats.