Police trying to find owner of SUV connected to multiple shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are trying to find the owner of an SUV believed to be involved in several drive-by shootings into cars in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

The most recent incident happened on Overholt Drive, which is in the Kempsville area.

Police say another time it happened on Newtown Road near Princess Anne.

The shootings happen overnight on varying days of the week and seem to be random and unprovoked.

Police believe the vehicle is an older model Jeep Cherokee.

So far, no one has been hit.

If you have any information about these shootings, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or using the P3 app.