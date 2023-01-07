Police vehicle and van collide, leaving 3 injured: Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A car crash involving a police vehicle occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

According to the department, a police vehicle was responding to a high-priority call. The vehicle had its lights and sirens on.

Around 10:30 a.m., as the police car approached the intersection of Great Bridge Blvd. and the Dominion Bridge ramp, it collided with a van.

The van was carrying two occupants: one adult male and one adult female. Both were taken to a local hospital. The male sustained severe injuries and the female sustained minor injuries, according to the department. Authorities say the officer was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

As of right now, the cause of the crash is currently unknown. The Crash Investigation Team is on the scene looking into the circumstances of the collision.

The department says both directions of Great Bridge Blvd. and Dominion Blvd. are closed while the team investigates the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.