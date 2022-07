CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are working to identify human remains that were found in a wooded area in the 1200 block of S. Military Highway Thursday afternoon.

Police tell News 3 the remains were found around 4 p.m.

They were heavily decomposed and have been sent to the medical examiner for evaluation.

Authorities say the decomposition was so advanced that police could not immediately determine the person's sex or age range.

This is an active investigation.

