McAuliffe outraises Youngkin in Virginia governor's race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe is leading Republican Glenn Youngkin in fundraising in the state’s gubernatorial race. That's according to the latest state fundraising reports covering the month of September.

The two candidates continue building on the highest amount of fundraising ever seen in a governor’s race in the state.

McAuliffe raised $12.6 million last month, compared to about $7 million raised by Youngkin. McAuliffe also has more money left to spend. The former governor’s campaign reported that he has about $7.8 million in cash on hand, compared to about $3.5 million for Youngkin.

Early in-person voting already is underway across the state.

