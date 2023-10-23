2023 Virginia State Senate Headshots
2023 State Senate HeadshotsPhoto by: J. Scott Applewhite/AP State Senate Candidate Emily Marie Brewer, R-Va. for District 17Photo by: Courtesy of Emily Marie Brewer State Senate Candidate Clinton L. Jenkins, D-Va. for District 17Photo by: Courtesy of Clinton L. Jenkins State Senate Candidate Anthony W. "Tony" Goodwin, R-Va. for District 18Photo by: Courtesy of Anthony W. "Tony" Goodwin State Senate Candidate L. Louise Lucas, D-Va. for District 18Photo by: Courtesy of L. Louise Lucas State Senate Candidate Christie New Craig, R-Va. for District 19Photo by: Courtesy of Christie New Craig State Senate Candidate Myra J. Payne, D-Va. for District 19Photo by: Courtesy of Myra J. Payne State Senate Candidate William R. "Bill" DeSteph, R-Va. for District 20Photo by: Courtesy of William R. "Bill" DeSteph State Senate Candidate Victoria A. Luevanos, D-Va. for District 20Photo by: Courtesy of Victoria A. Luevanos State Senate Candidate Angelia Williams Graves, D-Va. for District 21Photo by: Courtesy of Angelia Williams Graves+ State Senate Candidate Giovanni G. "Gio" Dolmo, I-Va. for District 21Photo by: Courtesy of Giovanni G. "Gio" Dolmo State Senate Candidate Kevin H. Adams, R-Va. for District 22Photo by: Courtesy of Kevin H. Adams State Senate Candidate Aaron R. Rouse, D-Va. for District 22Photo by: Courtesy of Aaron R. Rouse State Senate Candidate Mamie E. Locke, D-Va. for District 23Photo by: Courtesy of Mamie E. Locke State Senate Candidate J. D. "Danny" Diggs, R-Va. for District 24Photo by: Courtesy of J. D. "Danny" Diggs State Senate Candidate T. Monty Mason, D-Va. for District 24Photo by: Courtesy of T. Monty Mason State Senate Candidate Richard H. Stuart, R-Va. for District 25Photo by: Courtesy of Richard H. Stuart State Senate Candidate Jolicia A. Ward, D-Va. for District 25Photo by: Courtesy of Jolicia A. Ward State Senate Candidate Ryan McDougle, R-Va. for District 26Photo by: Courtesy of Ryan McDougle State Senate Candidate Pamela R. Garner, D-Va. for District 26Photo by: Courtesy of Pamela R. Garner