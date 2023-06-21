Christie New Craig comes out victorious in 19th Senate Republican primary

NORFOLK, Va. — Christie New Craig finished as the winner in the Republican primary for Virginia's 19th Senate seat. It includes southern Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

The vacancy came after Sen. John Cosgrove decided not to seek re-election.

New Craig, a former Chesapeake School Board member, also served as Cosgrove's Chief of Staff. She was one of three people vying for the seat. Tim Anderson and Jeff Bruzzesi were also on the ticket.

Three Republicans seek to replace veteran Chesapeake, Virginia Beach Senator

Anderson is an attorney who was representing Virginia Beach and Norfolk in the House of Delegates. Redistricting paired him with a fellow incumbent, so he resigned to move into the Senate district and run.

Meanwhile, Bruzzesi said he was a political outsider. He owns Closet Factory in Virginia Beach. He believes his business experience sets him apart.

On the issues, the three of them seem to agree on a lot. They all said they would fight for second amendment rights, push for parental involvement in schools, and said they'll support law enforcement.