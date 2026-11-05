Elaine Luria looks ahead to return to Congress after winning Virginia’s 2nd District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Congresswoman-elect Elaine Luria says affordability, health care and pushing back on tariffs will be among her priorities when she returns to Washington in January.

Luria sat down with News 3 at Commonwealth Brewing in Virginia Beach, two days after defeating Republican Jen Kiggans in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I think voters showed up and they spoke their voices, their vote, and we have heard that from people across the 2nd District and truly across the entire country - people are ready for a change," she said.

Luria said Kiggans had not called her to concede so far.

With Election Day behind her, Luria is now turning her attention to her return to Congress. She previously represented the district for two terms before losing to Kiggans in 2022.

“We've got to get to work to help you get costs down,” Luria said. “Congress has to reassert its power and stand up to these tariffs that Trump has started, stand up to this war that Trump has started, and I hope to go back on the Armed Services Committee and be a voice there for the people of Hampton Roads.”

When asked what she hopes to accomplish on affordability, Luria called it her “number one issue.”

“We have to get back to Washington and reverse some of these cuts, for example, the cuts to Medicaid,” Luria said. “We have to restore the ACA premium subsidies that I worked in Congress to put in place." She added the tariffs need to be ended.

With Democrats appearing poised to control Congress, News 3 also asked Luria how she believes lawmakers can work with President Donald Trump.

“He even said in an interview the other day that he's going to get tired of vetoing things,” Luria said. “So he wants to leave office with a legacy that he was a good president or at least not a complete failure. So I think he will embrace some of the things that we send there.”

Luria said impeaching Trump is not a priority or focus for her, but she said she expects the new Congress to provide greater scrutiny of the administration.

“We've seen a Congress that just stood in line and not ask anything tough of this administration, and that's going to change,” Luria said.

Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District has been competitive in recent elections. Asked how she plans to represent the district, Luria said she intends to remain visible throughout the district.

“I plan to show up, have town halls, listen to people, and do work that's good for people across the district,” Luria said. “So it's really not about what the margin was or who voted for me or who didn't vote for me.”

Luria is set to return to Congress in January.

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