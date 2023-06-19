Election Guide: Virginia June 2023 Primary

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginians can head to the polls Tuesday, June 20, to vote for their party’s nominees for seats in the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate.

Up for grabs are all 100 House of Delegates and 40 Virginia State Senate seats, in addition to several local-level races.

You can vote in-person or via absentee, with in-person voting ending on Saturday, June 17, ahead of the Tuesday, June 20 primary election day.

Who can vote?

To register to vote in Virginia, you must meet these criteria, according to the Virginia Department of Elections:



Be a resident of Virginia (a person who has come to Virginia for temporary purposes and intends to return to another state is not considered a resident for voting purposes).

Be a U. S. Citizen.

Be 18 years old (any person who is 17 years old and will be eighteen years of age at the next general election shall be permitted to register in advance and also vote in any intervening primary or special election).

Not be registered and plan to vote in another state.

Not currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

If convicted of a felony, your right to vote must have been restored.

Those without a valid Virginia Driver’s license or state ID can still vote by signing an ID statement affirming their identity or vote via provisional ballot.

For instructions to register to vote and to register, click here.

Who’s running in Hampton Roads?

Here are some of the notable primaries, many of which will likely determine the general election winner (due to voting demographics/lack of general election challenger).

Senate District 18: (Democratic primary) This matchup is between longtime incumbents in state Sen. Louise Lucas and state Sen. Lionell Spruill has been the most publicized in the Hampton Roads for 2023.

House District 94: (Republican primary) The race for District 94 in the Ocean View/Willoughby Spit area, which brought together voters from the old districts 79, 100, 90, 83, and 89, includes a Republican primary with candidates Amy Chudzinski, Kenneth Gerard O’Brien and Andrew Pittman. The winner will face off with Democrat Phil Hernandez.

Senate District 21: (Democratic primary) Andria McClellan and Angelia Williams Graves: Williams Graves, a former Norfolk vice mayor, and councilwoman elected to the former 90th District in the Virginia House, is running for the Virginia Senate in the Democratic District 2, which combines most of Norfolk outside of East Ocean View. She’ll face fellow Democrat and current Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan, who ran in the 2021 field for Virginia lieutenant governor.

Senate District 19: (Republican primary) Republican Del. Tim Anderson (formerly 83rd House District) is running in the Senate District 19 race. He’s facing two Republicans, Jeff Bruzzesi and Christie Craig. Myra Payne is the lone Democrat running.

House District 84: (Republican & Democratic primaries) Thi new seat is labeled as “competitive” by VPAP.org and includes mostly Suffolk voters, with more from Isle of Wight and Franklin, and some of Chesapeake. Former Del. Nadarius Clark, who stepped down from his old seat in Portsmouth to run in the 84th, faces Michele Joyce in the Democratic primary. Michael Dillender and Rod Thompson are the Republican candidates.

House District 96: (Democratic primary) Incumbent Democrat Kelly Convirs-Fowler will face Democrats Susan Hippen, Brandon Hutchins, and Sean Monteiro.

Senate District 17: (Republican primary) Del. Emily Brewer (previously in House District 64) is facing off with former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler in the Republican primary for a Republican-leaning district, which runs through Portsmouth, Suffolk and Isle of Wight counties, and some parts of Brunswick County. The winner of the primary will face Democratic Del. Clint Jenkins.

House District 95: (Democratic primary) This new district — 91% (southwestern) Virginia Beach and 9% Norfolk has no incumbent, leans Democratic, according to VPAP.org. TThe only two people are running are Democrats in former Del. Alex Askew (in then House District 85) and Richard “Rick” James.

House District 92: No Republican has announced at this time. The primary in this heavily Democratic district is essentially the race for delegate. Two political newcomers Bonita Anthony and Kim Sudderth will face off in this district. Glass, who won the special election to fill the former 89th in 2022, is now running for reelection in the new House District 93 (representing the interior portions of Norfolk).

Deadlines

You can vote in person at your local registrar’s office and voter registration offices through Saturday, June 17, or by mail via absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be completed and returned to your local general registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Virginia’s general election day is on Tuesday, November 7, with early voting starting on Friday, September 22.

You can register to vote, check your registration status, and read more about election dates at the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Voter's rights

Ask for a new ballot if you want to change your vote before you cast it.

Vote a provisional ballot if your name doesn't appear on the voter list or you forgot to bring an acceptable ID (& refuse to sign an ID Confirmation Statement).

Vote if you are in line by 7 pm when the polls close.

Accessible voting

There are accessible voting systems at each polling place and early voting location. If you are 65 or older, or have a disability, you can vote from your vehicle at the polls on Election Day or at your local voter registration office before Election Day.

You can bring someone with you who can go in to request your curbside assistance or call the number listed on the sign. You can get help reading or writing from an election officer or your own assistant.

If you are blind, have low vision, or have impaired manual dexterity (e.g. are print disabled), you may vote an absentee ballot using an electronic ballot marking tool.