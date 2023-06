NORFOLK, Va. — Emily Brewer won over former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler in the Republican primary for Virginia's 17th Senate District Tuesday night. The district includes Suffolk and areas to the west.

During the race, Brewer gained the endorsement of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Sadler took to the airwaves with an attack ad, criticizing Brewer for not being conservative enough.

Brewer will face Democrat Clint Jenkins in the fall.