Former President Donald Trump will speak at a Richmond rally this weekend

Virginia is one of a handful of states holding a presidential primary on Tuesday, March 5, also known as Super Tuesday.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Feb 28, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a rally in Richmond on Saturday, March 2, CNN confirmed to CBS 6.

The rally will take place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, located at 40 N 3rd Street in Richmond.

Doors will open at 3 p.m., Trump will deliver remarks at 6 p.m.

The former president is the leading Republican candidate for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley previously announced an appearance in Richmond on Thursday, February 29, at the Westin on West Broad Street.

