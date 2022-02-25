Gov. Youngkin releases report on 'inherently divisive concepts' in schools, listing Critical Race Theory

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has released an interim report on "inherently divisive concepts" recommended by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

His office released a statement saying the report was compiled by Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and it "identifies and addresses inherently divisive concepts" that have been recommended by the VDOE.

The report lists rescinded policies and programs that the news release said "promote discriminatory and divisive concepts, such as critical race theory, as directed by Executive Order One."

Youngkin released a statement on the report saying, “All Virginia students should have the opportunity to receive an excellent education that teaches all history including the good and the bad, prioritizes academic excellence, and fosters equal opportunities for all students. Our Virginia students should not be taught to discriminate on the basis of sex, skin color, or religion and VDOE policies should certainly not recommend such concepts," said Governor Youngkin. "There is much work to be done, but I am encouraged that Superintendent Balow is proactively reviewing policies and practices around the Commonwealth. This is the first step in improving Virginia’s education system, restoring high academic expectations, equipping our future generation to be career or college ready, and providing equal opportunities for all Virginia students. As your governor, I will continually stand up for students and parents and look forward to signing the largest education budget in Virginia’s history.”

Click here to read the entire report.