News 3 to air Virginia Democratic gubernatorial debate

RICHMOND, Va. - News 3 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the democrats who want to be Virginia's next governor.

The five candidates seeking the democratic party nomination will debate on the campus of Virginia State University. The candidates include Lee Carter, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Justin Fairfax, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan.

It will be moderated by CBS 6’s Bill Fitzgerald and Barbara Ciara will be a panelist.

‘The Democratic Debate for Governor’ will air live on Tuesday, April 6 from 7-8 p.m., on News 3 and will be streamed in this story and on the News 3 Facebook page.

