Republican Delegate running for Va. Lt. Governor files lawsuit claiming text message called him a "Gay Democrat"

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Delegate Glenn Davis who represents District 84 (which covers part of Virginia Beach) in the Virginia House of Delegates has filed a lawsuit claiming a text message was sent calling him a "Gay Democrat."

In a press release, Davis' office said he filed the lawsuit against "Jane Doe" to start the process of finding out the identity of the "campaign and/or persons behind a libelous and illegal text message."

The release claims the text was sent out last week and that it refereed to Davis as a "Gay Democrat." It added that the message violated Virginia Election law requirements and crossed defamation violation boundaries.

In part Davis said, "These unethical, illegal, and scandalous tactics are detrimental to our party, civil discourse, and the efforts underway to win back Virginia...If bad actions are allowed to go without repercussions, we will never see honesty, integrity, & civil discourse return to GOP politics."

Davis is currently seeking the Republican nomination in the race for Virginia's Lieutenant Governor seat. This Saturday Republicans will be picking their statewide candidates in a convention.