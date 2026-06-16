Spanberger to sign laws she says will prevent gun violence in Virginia

Gov. Abigail Spanberger is set to sign a batch of legislation she says will "Prevent gun violence, save lives, and make the Commonwealth a safer home for all Virginians."

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi, Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security Stanley Meador, several lawmakers, advocates and law enforcement officers.

Previously, regarding firearm regulations, Spanberger signed SB749, which bans the sale and transfer of what Virginia defines as assault weapons and magazines that carry over 15 rounds, with some exceptions. Violations are a Class 1 misdemeanor.

This new assault weapons ban doesn't take effect until July 1. Those who already own these weapons will not be impacted. However, some Virginia prosecutors said they won't enforce this impending ban, calling it unconstitutional.

Watch related coverage: Some prosecutors won't enforce Virginia's incoming assault weapons ban, citing constitutional concerns

Some prosecutors won't enforce Virginia's incoming assault weapons ban, citing constitutional concerns

Spotsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Mehaffey says the law violates both the Virginia and U.S. constitutions' protections of the right to bear arms — a right he says has been reaffirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court several times.

"The case law is clear to me. You look at the Miller decision, you look at the Bruen decision, you look at the Heller decision," Mehaffey said. "Whatever statute is passed by the General Assembly, however well meaning it may be, it's going to be incapable of superseding the supreme law of the land, which are the constitutional protections of the people."

Spanberger signed the new assault weapons ban in May after it passed the General Assembly twice. Lawmakers initially approved the bill in March, but Spanberger didn't sign it and sent it back with recommended changes. In April, lawmakers rejected her proposals and passed the bill again in its original form.

The governor has also signed laws addressing ghost guns, manufacturer liability, and closing certain loopholes in current state firearm laws.

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