Ghost guns, manufacturer liability, loopholes targeted in new Va. firearm laws

RICHMOND, Va. — Four bills recently signed by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger aim to curb gun violence within the commonwealth, her press office said Friday.

The governor has signed hundreds of bills in recent days. Previous batches of bills focused on Spanberger's agenda to create a more affordable Virginia. The recently-signed gun laws were highlighted in a press release put out by her office addressing public safety across the commonwealth.

The following descriptions for the four bills were taken from the press release sent by Spanberger's office:

HB19 — "Closing the 'intimate partner loophole' by prohibiting intimate partners convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes from possessing a firearm."

HB21 — "Allowing firearm manufacturers and dealers to be held legally accountable when negligent business practices contribute to gun violence."

HB40 — "Banning the manufacture, sale, and possession of untraceable firearms without serial numbers that law enforcement cannot track, commonly known as 'ghost guns.'"

HB93 — "Specifying that a person subject to a protective order or convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes who is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm may transfer their firearm to a person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a firearm, who is 21 years of age or older, and who does not live in their home."

“Preventing gun violence is an issue of public safety — both for the officers who protect our streets and the children and families they work to keep safe. Whether you’re a first responder or a survivor seeking justice, these laws reflect a simple commitment: the Commonwealth of Virginia will always have your back,” Spanberger said in a statement sent to News 3.

As of Friday, the governor has not taken action regarding HB217, Spanberger's office told News 3.

If passed, HB217 would ban the sale, manufacture, and importing of guns classified as assault weapons and magazines that hold more than 15 rounds after July 1, 2026; those who own or bought those items before that date would be allowed to keep them. If action is not taken on this bill by 11:59 p.m. on April 13, then it will automatically become law.

In a previous report made by WTKR's sister station in Richmond, WTVR, Virginia state Republicans argued HB217 will do nothing to prevent mass shootings, because the criminals who commit them would ignore the law in the first place and that the focus should instead be on mental health.

"Focus on criminals in our community and not on weapons owned by law-abiding citizens," countered state Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham).