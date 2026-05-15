Spanberger signed two gun ban bills this week. Here’s what they mean for you.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed two different gun ban bills into law this week, determining who can carry on college campuses and banning the sale of assault firearms.

COLLEGE CAMPUSES

Twin bills House Bill 626 and Senate Bill 272 were signed on Tuesday at the University of Virginia, ruling that only law enforcement, ROTC cadets and U.S. military personnel are allowed to carry firearms on college campuses in Virginia. The law aims to make college campuses safer from gun violence, coming nearly four years after a targeted shooting on campus killed three UVA football players.

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“In November 2022, three students here at the University of Virginia were shot and killed on Grounds — Devin Chandler. Lavel Davis Jr. D’Sean Perry. This horrific tragedy devastated this community and our Commonwealth,” Spanberger said. “Their families, friends, and football teammates deserve more than shared grief. They deserve action.”

The bills were patroned by Del. Katrina Callsen and Sen. Creigh Deeds, who both added that it is their responsibility as legislators to protect children on college campuses.

“Until today, we have not given our colleges and our police chiefs the tools they need to effectively enforce this restriction,” Callsen said. “It is a responsibility. It is about learning from tragedy, not just accepting it. It’s about being a fierce protector of our children and our students.”

ASSAULT WEAPONS

Gov. Spanberger on Thursday signed into law a ban on the sale of assault firearms and high-capacity magazines, while allowing people who already own them to keep them.

The law makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, or transfer an assault firearm. Anyone convicted of that violation is prohibited from purchasing, possessing, or transporting any firearm for three years from the date of conviction. The ban does not apply to certain weapons including antique firearms or firearms that have been rendered permanently inoperable.

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Spanberger had proposed amendments to the legislation, but it was rejected by lawmakers during the April reconvened session. Her options at that point were to veto the legislation, let it become law without her signature, or sign it into law.

"I am signing this bill into law because firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong on our streets. We are taking this step to protect families and support the law enforcement officers who work every day to keep our communities safe,” said Spanberger in a statement to CBS 6. “While the General Assembly chose not to adopt my amendment that specifically carves out certain firearms frequently used for hunting, I will work with the patrons to clarify this language.”

In response to the signing, a spokesperson for the National Rifle Association promised legal action.

"As promised, we are taking Abigail Spanberger to court. Throughout the legislative session, the NRA and our members fought Richmond's radical gun control package tooth and nail. We made it clear that this extreme anti-gun proposal, which bans the new purchase of commonly owned firearms and standard capacity magazines in the Commonwealth, is a blatant violation of Second Amendment rights and an affront to landmark Supreme Court cases," spokesperson Justin Davis said.

The ban on assault firearms takes effect on July 1, 2026.

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