Rep. Kiggans faces criticism following Richmond radio interview

Local Congresswoman Jen Kiggans is facing criticism on social media following a radio interview on WRVA on Monday morning.

"If Hakeem Jeffries wants to be involved in Virginia politics, then I suggest he does what a bunch of New Yorkers are doing, leave New York, move down here to Virginia, run for office down here. You can represent us. If not, get your cotton-picking hands off of Virginia," host Rich Herrera said during the interview during the 7 a.m. hour of the show.

"That's right. Ditto. Yes. Yes to that," Kiggans said following the host's remarks.

The Super PAC American Bridge 21st Century posted the clip of the interview on Monday afternoon.

"Get your cotton-picking hands off of Virginia."

"Yes to that."



WOW. Jen Kiggans agrees with the host after he says Hakeem Jeffries has "cotton-picking" hands. #VA02 pic.twitter.com/UloPFg3uoZ — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) May 11, 2026

In an interview with News 3 reporter Brendan Ponton on Monday evening, Kiggans told News 3 she was agreeing with the sentiment of the statement, but not the language.

"Of course, he should never have used the language that he used. That was not the sentiment I was agreeing to. The sentiment I was agreeing to was that Hakeem Jeffries should not be meddling in Virginia politics," she said.

News 3 asked if she wished she had spoken up about the language at the time of the interview.

"Yes," she responded. "I would say that again that he should not have used that language."

Kiggans's potential opponent in the fall, former Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria, called the segment "disgusting and beneath any elected official."

"I am deeply appalled by anyone who promotes this rhetoric," Virginia Beach State Senator Aaron Rouse said on X.

Kiggans has been vocal on social media following the Virginia Supreme Court striking down the Commonwealth's redistricting effort.

Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that Democrats floated the idea of removing the justices of the Virginia Supreme Court in an effort to get the process of drawing congressional districts back into the hands of lawmakers.

"The fact that you can’t do that and make up new ways to rig elections and disregard the Constitution is insane. Shame on you," Kiggans posted.

A representative for WRVA Radio did not respond to a request for comment.

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