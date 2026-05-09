Protesters, lawmakers react to Virginia Supreme Court striking down redistricting referendum

Demonstrators gathered outside the Virginia State Capitol Friday to protest the Supreme Court of Virginia's decision to strike down the state's redistricting referendum.

The court ruled lawmakers did not follow the constitutional process required to place the amendment on the ballot, voiding congressional maps approved by voters last month and leaving the current 2021 maps in place.

The proposed maps could have shifted several congressional districts in Democrats' favor.

At Friday's rally, Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton urged supporters to stay politically engaged heading into November.

"We are going to show out in November we going to show up and show out in November and we are going to take three more seats and show them who we are show them what we the people mean," Kanoyton said.

Republicans who challenged the referendum in court called the ruling a victory for the constitution. Congresswoman Jen Kiggans praised the decision shortly after it was released.

"Very good and thankful for the Supreme Court decision. It certainly is a great day for Virginia," Kiggans said.

"This provides conservative voices representation in the Commonwealth," Kiggans said.

"But they really recognized the process of the Democrats were trying to push down Virginia's throat was unconstitutional," Kiggans said.

Virginia Senate Republican Leader Ryan McDougle said the decision means current congressional districts will remain unchanged moving forward.

"The congressional districts that were drawn by the Supreme Court in 2021 are the congressional districts that will continue to be in place going forward," McDougle said.

Democrats argue the ruling overturns the will of Virginia voters who approved the referendum at the ballot box. Senator Mark Warner criticized the court's decision.

"Justice was not served against majority of voters against Not one bit legislative votes the Supreme Court throughout the redistricting effort," Warner said.

The decision leaves Virginia's congressional districts unchanged heading into the next election cycle, while debate over redistricting and voting representation continues across the Commonwealth.

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