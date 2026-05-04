Four Hampton Roads mayors urge Spanberger to veto collective bargaining bill

Four Hampton Roads mayors signed an open letter urging the governor to veto a bill that aims to remove restrictions on collective bargaining for public employees.

This letter specifically calls for Gov. Abigail Spanberger to reject HB 1263/SB 378. This bill was passed by the General Assembly at the end of March. This piece of legislation, if passed, would create a "Public Employee Relations Board," which would oversee government unions within the state while also certifying elections within bargaining units. Currently, localities have to opt-in to allow their employees to collectively bargain.

The governor chose not to sign the bill after it was initially passed, instead sending it back to the state legislature with a list of recommendations. Spanberger's proposed changes came with a statement that reads: "I approve the general purpose of this bill, but I am returning it without my signature with the request that the attached Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute (26110414D) be accepted."

Watch previous coverage: Virginia lawmakers react to Spanberger's amendments on major legislation

Virginia lawmakers react to Spanberger's amendments on major legislation

Among the changes proposed by Spanberger, one aimed to delay the removal of the opt-in until 2030.

The state legislators did not take up the recommendations and instead passed the bills again as they were, sending them back to Spanberger's desk.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover and Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman signed the open letter opposing this bill. The letter was posted on Dyer's social media page.

"Taken together, these issues risk undermining effective local governance, fiscal responsibility, and service delivery to our residents. We believe these challenges are not minor technical fixes, but rather fundamental concerns that warrant a more deliberate and collaborative approach," the letter reads.

Politics Hampton Roads mayors oppose proposed changes to government unions in open letter Noah Kim

The signatures of Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, Newport News Mayor Philip Jones and Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray are notably absent from the letter posted on social media on May 3. News 3 previously reported that all seven Hampton Roads mayors had previously signed a letter opposing the public employee collective bargaining bill in a letter dated on Jan. 30.

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