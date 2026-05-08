Reactions pour in following Virginia Supreme Court striking down redistricting referendum

Virginia politicians are reacting to the news that the Supreme Court of Virginia struck down last month's Democrat-led, state-wide vote to redraw the congressional maps to make them more blue.

President Donald Trump

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine

“Unlike Republican-led states that have redrawn their maps through backroom deals, the Virginia General Assembly let the people decide for themselves in a free and fair election. If the Virginia Supreme Court had legitimate concerns about this referendum, the time to stop it would have been before three million Virginians cast their ballots. But the Court let the process move forward, and Virginians sent a message loud and clear: we see President Trump’s brazen power grab in states across the country, and we won’t stand for it.

“The timing of this ruling speaks volumes. The U.S. Supreme Court eviscerates the Voting Rights Act in a lawsuit brought by a January 6 extremist and Southern states race to craft backroom deals disenfranchising minority voters and candidates. Meanwhile Virginia voters choose to stand up against national disenfranchisement only to see their votes cast into the trash by a 4-3 ruling. A sad day indeed but I’m proud of Virginians’ willingness to stay true to our state’s motto after 250 years. That spirit is needed now more than ever.”

Attorney General Jay Jones

Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Former Attorney General Jason Miyares

Kiggans campaign Jen Kiggans

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans

"The Supreme Court of Virginia’s ruling is a victory for Virginians’ right to fair and adequate representation against the democrats’ attempt to unfairly grab power through an unconstitutional gerrymander of Virginia. Violating the Virginia Constitution and bypassing the rule of law to further one’s own political power is wrong. Had Abigail Spanberger and the rest of Virginia’s democrats succeeded, they would have caused irreparable harm to our democracy and disenfranchised millions of Virginians. I thank the Supreme Court for its courage in standing up for what is right."

Steve Helber/AP New Virginia House of Delegates speaker, Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, waves to family in the gallery during the opening of the 2024 session of the Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol Wednesday Jan. 10, 2024, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott, one of the leaders of the effort

“We respect the decision of the Supreme Court of Virginia.

“I’m proud that Virginians came out in historic numbers, made their voices heard, and sent a message not just here at home – but across the country – to Donald Trump and his administration.

“Three million people voted in a free and fair election. We gave this decision to the voters – exactly where it belongs – and they spoke loud and clear. They voted YES because they wanted to fight back against the Trump power grab.

“That truth doesn’t change because of a court ruling. This was always about more than one election – it was about whether the voices of the people matter. And no decision can erase what Virginians made clear at the ballot box.

“We respect the court. But we will keep fighting for a democracy where voters – not politicians – have the final say. Because in Virginia, power still belongs to the people.”

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.