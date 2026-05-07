Sen. Lucas continues legislative work following FBI raid

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The FBI raided Virginia Sen. Louise Lucas's Portsmouth business on Wednesday, as well as The Cannabis Outlet next door that she co-owns.

Agents were inside her business until about 7 p.m. The day after the raid, the business appeared to be operating normally, while The Cannabis Outlet was closed.

Lucas continued her legislative duties Thursday morning, participating virtually in a Joint Commission on Health Care hearing.

The FBI has not publicly confirmed why agents were searching the properties. The New York Times reports the investigation is connected to possible corruption related to marijuana dispensary businesses and that it began under the Biden administration.

As the FBI was inside her business, Lucas did not make any comments to reporters. Later that evening, she posted on social media.

"What we saw fits a clear pattern from this administration: when challenged, they try to intimidate and silence the voices who stand up to them," Lucas said.

Democratic Party of Virginia Chair and Henrico State Sen. Lamont Bagby said he spoke with Lucas following the raid.

"Hell yeah it's politically motivated, like what kind of game are we playing, yes it's politically motivated," said Bagby. "She's in good spirits and clearly there's no big secret of what this is all about, she has the right people around her and she'll approach it in true Senator Lucas fashion."

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche made brief comments about the raid in an interview with CBS News.

"There are times when an investigation goes overt and you execute search warrants. That's what happened today. It would not be fair to anybody involved for me to comment. This was a law enforcement operation during the course of a criminal investigation," Blanche said.

Blanche also pushed back on criticisms that the Trump administration is prosecuting people for political retribution.

"It is simply not true, it is absolutely not true," Blanche said.

"I wake up with a very clean conscience every morning. We are doing nothing but what we should be doing at the Department of Justice," Blanche said.

News 3 asked Lucas's daughter, Lisa Lucas-Burke — a former city council member — if either of them could speak Thursday. She responded: "Sorry, we're busy."

It remains unclear whether Lucas or anyone else will face charges, but many in the community are closely following what happens next.

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