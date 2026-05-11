Gov. Spanberger expected to sign paid family and medical leave bill into law

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Abigail Spanberger is expected to sign legislation Monday creating a statewide paid family and medical leave program for Virginia workers.

Supporters call the measure a major expansion of workplace benefits in the Commonwealth, saying it would help families care for loved ones without losing income. Critics, however, have raised concerns about the potential costs for employers and how the program could impact businesses.

Under the legislation, eligible workers would be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave for certain family and medical needs, including caring for a new child, recovering from a serious illness, or caring for a sick family member.

The bill signing ceremony is scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond. Governor Spanberger is expected to be joined by lawmakers, business leaders, advocates, and working families during the event.

Supporters of the program say the law could provide financial stability for workers who may otherwise be forced to choose between a paycheck and caring for their families. The Governor’s Office also points to polling showing broad public support for paid leave programs in Virginia.

State officials say the law could also help smaller employers compete with larger companies that already offer paid leave benefits to employees.

But some business groups and opponents of the legislation have voiced concerns about the long-term costs associated with the program and the possible burden on employers — particularly small businesses already dealing with rising expenses.

The legislation is part of a broader effort by the Spanberger administration focused on workforce issues and affordability. Since taking office in January, the governor has also backed measures tied to workforce training, job growth, and economic development across Virginia.

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