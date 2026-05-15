Spanberger signs bill to give pre-legalization marijuana convicts 'a path home'

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed a bill into law that gives Virginians incarcerated for some pre-legalization marijuana-related offenses an automatic sentence modification process.

There are more than 1,000 Virginians either in prison or supervision for marijuana offenses that are no longer prosecuted as crimes, according to State Del. Rozia Henson (D-19), who sponsored the bill.

"The original bill puts the responsibility on the system, not on the people it was meant to help," Henson said.

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Adult use of marijuana was legalized on July 1, 2021 under former Gov. Ralph Northam. But two versions of Henson's bill were vetoed by his successor, Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The new bill will give those convicted prior to July 2021 a "path home" by creating a process to establish an automatic hearing and sentence modification for eligible offenders.

Henson credited Sen. Louise Lucas for championing the bill in the State Senate.

Legalized sale of recreational marijuana is could begin on Jan. 1, 2027, after a bill was passed by the General Assembly this session — though it still awaits Spanberger's signature.

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“Marijuana enforcement fell hardest on Black Virginians and communities of color for decades," Henson said. "This law begins to right that wrong; the Commonwealth still has work to do.”

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