Spanberger signs twin bills banning firearms on college campuses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed twin bills on Tuesday at the University of Virginia with the goal of making college campuses safer from gun violence.

House Bill 626 and Senate Bill 272, twin bills patroned by Del. Katrina Callsen and Sen. Creigh Deeds, rule that only law enforcement, ROTC cadets and U.S. military personnel are allowed to carry firearms on college campuses in Virginia.

This significance of signing the bills at UVA comes nearly four years after a targeted shooting on campus killed three UVA football players.

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“In November 2022, three students here at the University of Virginia were shot and killed on Grounds — Devin Chandler. Lavel Davis Jr. D’Sean Perry. This horrific tragedy devastated this community and our Commonwealth,” Spanberger said. “Their families, friends, and football teammates deserve more than shared grief. They deserve action.”

Spanberger went on to say that though carrying firearms on campuses is prohibited only by regulation, and called it a "commonsense step forward" for the safety of students, faculty and staff across the state.

Spanberger was joined by UVA President Scott Beardsley and UVA campus law enforcement, as well as students, parents and local leaders that have been affected by gun violence in Charlottesville.

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Sen. Deeds and Del. Callsen both added that it is their responsibility as legislators to protect children on college campuses.

“We can’t undo the past, but we can ensure the future. That’s what this legislation is about," Deeds said.

“Until today, we have not given our colleges and our police chiefs the tools they need to effectively enforce this restriction,” Callsen said. “It is a responsibility. It is about learning from tragedy, not just accepting it. It’s about being a fierce protector of our children and our students.”

Spanberger also signed bipartisan school safety bills into law in April to provide resources and training for when teachers need to respond to emergencies, which include red flag laws, identifying mental health challenges and internet safety education in the modern world.

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