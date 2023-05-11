Spruill, Lucas take to airwaves in Senate primary race

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - — PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Both Louise Lucas and Lionell Spruill are taking their battle for the 18th Senate District primary to the airwaves.

On Thursday, Lucas released an attack ad against Spruill over his voting record on gun laws.

Spruill released his own attack ad last weekend on Lucas's record, featuring a Hummer driving through a neighborhood with the license plate "Lucas."

To no surprise, neither is happy with the other's ad.

"Of course, it's riddled with lies because, first, I don't have a gray Hummer. It doesn't have a "Lucas" license plate. I have a blue Hummer. I haven't driven a Hummer since last year," said Lucas.

"When you start something negative, I ain't got no problem with that, but make sure it's the truth. I tell the truth. I go by facts," said Spruill.

Due to redistricting, Lucas and Spruill are squaring off in a June 20 Primary and early voting has started.

The district includes parts of Portsmouth, where Lucas lives, and Chesapeake, where Spruill lives.

Lucas has been in the Senate for more than 30 years andher initial ad portrayed her in a boxing ring.

"We decieded we would go with me in the ring because I am a fighter and that's how I like to be categorized," said Lucas.

A big part of her pitch is her seniority and the possibility she could become chair of the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

"I will be able to deliver for Hampton Roads in a way that we have not been able to do in over 30 years," said Lucas.

Spruill's first ad focused on his upbringing, overcoming being born nearly deaf to become a state senator. He has been a senator for seven years and was in the House of Delegates for more than 20 years before that.

"I said I've got to give back. That's why I'm a senator because the people put me there to make sure I give back what they gave me," Spruill said.

Lucas has raised her profile online in recent years with mocking Tweets about Gov. Glenn Youngkin and has posted pictures of her putting certain Republican bills into the trash.

"People always say to me, 'Continue to fight Louise. Continue to fight.' That's what I've always done," Lucas said.

Spruill is not as active on social media and says he takes a more collegial approach.

"You've got to say let the members vote accordingly, not to say as my opponent would say, 'Any Republican bill that comes to my committee—they're dead on arrival.' That's not right. Everybody should have a fair shake," said Spruill.

Election analysts say the district leans towards the Democrats, so the winner of the primary is expected to have the advantage heading into the November General Election.

