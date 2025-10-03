Trump asks UVA, other colleges to commit to his agenda for federal funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is asking nine major universities, including the University of Virginia, to commit to President Donald Trump’s political priorities in exchange for more favorable access to federal money.

A document sent to the universities encourages them to adopt the White House’s vision for America’s campuses, asking them to accept the government’s priorities on admissions, women’s sports, free speech, student discipline and college affordability, among other topics.

Signing on would give universities priority access to some federal grants, but government money would not be limited solely to those schools, according to a White House official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the plan and spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity. Colleges that agree would also have priority access to White House events and discussions with officials.

Watch related: UVA president resigns amid pressures from Trump administration

UVA addresses president's decision to resign amid pressures from Trump admin.

The “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education” asks universities to accept the government’s definition of gender and apply it to campus bathrooms, locker rooms and women’s sports teams. It asks colleges to stop considering race, gender and a wide range of other student demographics in the admissions process and to require undergraduate applicants to take the SAT or ACT.

The 10-page proposed agreement was sent Wednesday to some of the most selective public and private universities: Vanderbilt, the University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth College, the University of Southern California, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas, the University of Arizona, Brown University and the University of Virginia. It was not clear how these schools were selected or why, and whether similar offers might go out to other colleges.

The memo represents a shift in strategy as the administration offers a reward — not punishment — as incentive for adopting Trump's political wish list. Many of the demands mirror those made by his administration as it slashed billions of dollars in federal money for Harvard, Columbia and others accused of liberal bias. A federal judge overturned cuts at Harvard in September, saying the government had overstepped its authority.

Watch related: Trump delays 100% drug tariffs

White House delays 100% drug tariffs amid price talks

Several universities said they were reviewing the compact and had no comment.

Leaders of the Texas system were “honored” that the Austin campus was chosen to be a part of the compact and its “potential funding advantages,” according to a statement from Kevin Eltife, chair of the Board of Regents. “Today we welcome the new opportunity presented to us and we look forward to working with the Trump Administration on it,” Eltife said.

Under the compact, international enrollment would have to be capped at 15% of a college’s undergraduate student body, and no more than 5% could come from a single country. All the universities invited to the compact appear to be within the 15% threshold, though Dartmouth and USC are close, at 14%, according to federal data. Many universities do not report breakdowns by individual countries.

Most other U.S. universities also fall within the 15% cap, but about 120 exceed it, including Columbia University, Emory University and Boston University, federal data show.

Some of the most sweeping commitments are aimed at promoting conservative viewpoints. Universities would have to ensure their campuses are a “vibrant marketplace of ideas” where no single ideology is dominant, the memo said. They would have to evaluate views among students and faculty to ensure every department reflects a diverse mix of views.

To accomplish that, it says universities must take steps including “transforming or abolishing institutional units that purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas.”

Watch related: Pope Leo says opposing abortion but supporting death penalty is not pro life

Pope Leo: Opposing abortion but supporting death penalty isn’t truly pro-life

It requires policies meant to counter the kind of protests that roiled U.S. campuses last year amid the Israel-Hamas war. It asks for a commitment to prevent any disruption to classes or campus libraries and to ensure demonstrators don’t heckle other students.

Campuses that sign the compact would have to freeze tuition for U.S. students for five years, and those with endowments exceeding $2 million per undergraduate could not charge tuition at all for students pursuing “hard science” programs.

Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, urged universities to reject the deal, saying it violates campus independence and undermines free speech.

“It’s not worth the compromises that they would have to make,” he said. “This is a Faustian bargain.”

The compact also drew criticism from free speech groups and from Larry Summers, a former treasury secretary and Harvard president. Summers said he believes elite universities have lost their way, but he said the compact is like trying to “fix a watch with a hammer — ill conceived and counterproductive.”

“The backlash against its crudity will likely set back necessary reform efforts,” Summers said.

The terms of the deal would be enforced by the Justice Department, with violators losing access to the compact's benefits for no less than a year. Following violations bump the penalty to two years.

“Institutions of higher education are free to develop models and values other than those below,” the compact said, “if the institution elects to forego federal benefits.”