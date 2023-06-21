Williams Graves wins over McClellan in Sen. District 21 Democratic primary

NORFOLK, Va. — Angelia Williams Graves won over Andria McClellan in the Democratic primary for Senate District 21 Tuesday night.

The district covers most of Norfolk outside of East Ocean View.

Williams Graves and McClellan served on the city council together for years but found themselves running against each other.

While other races in the primaries included candidates running attack ads against each other, Williams Graves and McClellan said early on that they were not going to use negative tactics in the race.

On policy, the two generally seem aligned. They both say a major priority is to protect reproductive health care and want to see Virginia enshrine the current abortion law into the Constitution.

They do differ on what they identify as their top issues. Graves told The Virginian Pilot she was focused on abortion rights and gun violence.

McClellan said she was focused on fighting flooding and creating more economic opportunity.