Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Williams Graves wins over McClellan in Sen. District 21 Democratic primary

mcclellan, graves
Andria McClellan for State Senate; Commonwealth of Virginia
State Senate candidates Andria McClellan (left) and Del. Angelia Graves (right)
mcclellan, graves
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 21:34:29-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Angelia Williams Graves won over Andria McClellan in the Democratic primary for Senate District 21 Tuesday night.

The district covers most of Norfolk outside of East Ocean View.

Williams Graves and McClellan served on the city council together for years but found themselves running against each other.

mcclellan, graves

Norfolk

Norfolk Senate primary pits two familiar faces against each other

Brendan Ponton
11:10 AM, May 18, 2023

While other races in the primaries included candidates running attack ads against each other, Williams Graves and McClellan said early on that they were not going to use negative tactics in the race.

On policy, the two generally seem aligned. They both say a major priority is to protect reproductive health care and want to see Virginia enshrine the current abortion law into the Constitution.

Norfolk Senate primary pits two familiar faces against each other

They do differ on what they identify as their top issues. Graves told The Virginian Pilot she was focused on abortion rights and gun violence.

McClellan said she was focused on fighting flooding and creating more economic opportunity.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV