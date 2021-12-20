Youngkin: Virginia's new education boss will 'remove politics from the classroom'

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has chosen Aimee Guidera as the next State Secretary of Education. Guidera runs Guidera Strategy previously founded Data Quality Campaign (DQC).

“A nationally recognized leader, Aimee is deeply respected for her distinguished career advocating for innovation and choice, data-driven reform, and high standards, and will apply these principles in order to implement the Day One Game Plan," Governor-elect Youngkin said in a statement about his choice. "Most importantly, she understands that parents matter, and the best interests of students must come first. Her leadership, intellect, and talent will be tremendous assets as we ensure Virginia kids are the best prepared in the country to succeed, and that they are taught how to think, not what to think. She will help us recharge a system that has settled for too long.”

Guidera was a classroom volunteer, parent-teacher organization leader, and advisory committee member in Fairfax County schools, according to the governor's press office.

“Aimee will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence; overseeing a record education budget to invest in teachers, facilities, and special education; rolling out innovation lab and charter schools; and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom,” Youngkin said.

