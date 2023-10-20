Poll indicates races to determine Virginia General Assembly control are close

NORFOLK, Va. - — So far about 1,200 people have voted early in-person in the city with just a few weeks to go until Election Day, according to Norfolk's registrar.

Across Virginia about 180,000 have voted early-in person with another 140,000 voting by-mail.

Both sides say a lot is at stake this fall with every seat of the General Assembly on the ballot.

Republicans control the House of Delegates and Democrats control the state Senate.

A new poll out this week from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University says Democrats have a slim 42% to 41% lead over Republicans in a generic ballot poll.

The poll's authors say that shows control of the General Assembly could go to either party.

"We will spend every waking moment between now and Election Day doing the work, raising the money, knocking on doors, and communicating with voters to save our democracy," said State Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) during a virtual press conference this week.

"Morale is up. People are engaged. Energy is high. I think we have the issues on our side, so I'm feeling very good as close in on November 7," said Rich Anderson, the Chair of the Republican Party of Virginia.

Democratic candidates have out raised their Republican counterparts thus far. Senate Democrats say they're focusing on eight races that will determine which party is in power.

"We are really targeted in on the races that we know we can win," said Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax County).

Republicans have been utilizing Gov. Youngkin's favorability. The CNU Poll says he has a 55-percent approval rating compared to a 41-percent approval rating for President Biden.

Youngkin's Political Action Committee has also raised more than $15 million since March, partially due to a potential presidential bid.

"I do believe we have adequate resources to get our message out to voters," said Anderson.

In the final weeks before Election Day on November 7, these elections have the national spotlight.

"This election is a huge bellweather for the 2024 presidential, senate, and congressional elections across the nation. People are watching," said Boysko.

"Speaking for the party, we feel pretty good," said Anderson.