Poll workers needed in Virginia Beach for Election Day

Mary Altaffer/AP
A voter helps himself to an "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot in the first hour of voting in New York at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 28, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Poll workers are needed in Virginia Beach for the November 2 General and Special Elections.

Voter Registration & Elections is looking for dedicated citizens to works as Officers of Election at Virginia Beach polling places on Election Day.

Duties may include check-in of registered voters, assisting with paperwork, tallying results, and other election-related duties. Training will be conducted to prepare workers.

Compensation for attending training and working Election Day is $172.

Requirements for this position include:

  • Must be a registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia
  • Cannot hold an elected office or be the employee of an elected official
  • Must attend a November Election training session
  • Be able to speak, read and write English
  • Have patience when interacting with a variety of people during a long day
  • Must not engage in any political conversation with voters and/or fellow Election Officials. Communicate no bias or opinions on the election or candidates at the polling location
  • Election Officials work for the Electoral Board and follow the guidelines and standards that lead to exceptional customer service in guiding citizens to a successful and positive voting experience
  • Must be willing to do what is necessary to maintain and secure voting environment

If you are interested in serving, contact Voter Registration & Elections at 757-385-8683 or by email to electiontraining@vbgov.com before August 30.

An Online Interest Form may also be completed or the Election Official Appointment Form can be printed and completed here.

