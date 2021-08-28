Poll workers needed in Virginia Beach for Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Poll workers are needed in Virginia Beach for the November 2 General and Special Elections.
Voter Registration & Elections is looking for dedicated citizens to works as Officers of Election at Virginia Beach polling places on Election Day.
Duties may include check-in of registered voters, assisting with paperwork, tallying results, and other election-related duties. Training will be conducted to prepare workers.
Compensation for attending training and working Election Day is $172.
Requirements for this position include:
- Must be a registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia
- Cannot hold an elected office or be the employee of an elected official
- Must attend a November Election training session
- Be able to speak, read and write English
- Have patience when interacting with a variety of people during a long day
- Must not engage in any political conversation with voters and/or fellow Election Officials. Communicate no bias or opinions on the election or candidates at the polling location
- Election Officials work for the Electoral Board and follow the guidelines and standards that lead to exceptional customer service in guiding citizens to a successful and positive voting experience
- Must be willing to do what is necessary to maintain and secure voting environment
If you are interested in serving, contact Voter Registration & Elections at 757-385-8683 or by email to electiontraining@vbgov.com before August 30.
An Online Interest Form may also be completed or the Election Official Appointment Form can be printed and completed here.