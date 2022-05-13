Poll workers needed in Virginia Beach for Primary Election Day, June 21

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach's Voter Registration and Elections Office is asking for the public's help in staffing each of the city's 100 polling places on Primary Election Day, June 21, 2022.

Volunteer election officers will assist with duties like checking in registered voters, assisting with paperwork, tallying results and other election-related tasks.

Training will be provided to prepare for assigned duties, and volunteers will be paid $172 for attending training and working Election Day.

To apply, interested volunteers must meet the following criteria:

A resident and registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Cannot hold an elected office or be the employee of an elected official.

Must attend a training session.

Be able to speak, read, and write English.

Maintain patience when interacting with a variety of people during a long day.

Must not engage in any political conversation with voters and/or fellow Election Officials.

Cannot communicate any bias or opinions on the election or any of the candidates at the polling location.

Must be willing to do what is necessary to maintain and secure the voting environment.

Election officials work for the Electoral Board and follow the guidelines and standards that guide citizens to a successful and positive voting experience.

If you are interested in serving, contact the Voter Registration & Elections Office at 757-385-8683 or electiontraining@vbgov.com by May 13.

Individuals can also apply online by clicking here, or print and complete the Notice of Appointment packet available here.