Pop-up TSA PreCheck application center coming to Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. - Hampton Roads residents will soon be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program during a pop-up enrollment event at Norfolk International Airport.

From Monday, April 4 to Friday, April 8, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., TSA officials will be in the Norfolk Airport helping travelers enroll in the popular program, which streamlines the TSA screening process. Travelers can make an appointment online and complete their enrollment in-person, or walk in during the enrollment center's hours.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. According to the TSA, cash and personal checks are not accepted; instead, you can pay by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check.

Fingerprints and a photograph also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within about two weeks that is valid for five years. Many individuals are approved several days after completing the in-person appointment, so you are encouraged to check your status online.

If a convenient appointment time is not available at the airport site, there is also a TSA PreCheck enrollment center in nearby Virginia Beach located in the IdentoGO office at 144 Business Park Drive, Suite 208, Virginia Beach.

According to the TSA, more than 200 airports and 80 airlines participate in the program nationwide.