Poquoson City Council to consider expansion of school resource officer program

POQUOSON, Va. - The Poquoson City Council will meet Monday to discuss the expansion of the school resource officer program.

On Monday at 6 p.m., the council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Officials say an ordinance appropriating funds to support the expansion of the police department school resource officer program will be discussed.

According to the ordinance, the city established its SRO program and wants to expand it to also include Poquoson Primary School and Poquoson Elementary School.

"The City of Poquoson supports the further expansion of the SRO program with the goal of having an SRO position assigned to each public school no later than Fiscal Year 2024," it states.

News 3 reached out to Poquoson Police Chief Keatts for comment and is awaiting a response.

