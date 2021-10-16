Watch
Poquoson City Council votes to observe Halloween on Oct. 30 due to holiday falling on Sunday this year

Posted at 8:24 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 20:24:13-04

POQUOSON, Va. - Halloween will be observed a day earlier in the City of Poquoson.

Poquoson City Council voted to observe trick-or-treating for the holiday on Saturday, October 30 instead of the traditional date of October 31 since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year.

During deliberations on Tuesday, council members did clarify that, "we're not changing the holiday, just trick-or-treat."

The motion passed 7-0.

According to a letter from Assistant City Manager Tonya A. O'Connell to city council, some Poquoson residents contacted the city's Office of Community Recreation regarding the matter.

However, a number of residents expressed their displeasure with the change on the city's official Facebook page, with some saying it causes "confusion."

"Nope! We're still trick or treating on Sunday. City council doesn't make decisions for my family," one person wrote.

O'Connell says trick-or-treating hours will remain in place from dusk to 8 p.m.

