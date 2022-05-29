Poquoson man dies at hospital after Mathews Co. crash

MATHEWS Co., Va. - A Poquoson man died after a Saturday afternoon single-vehicle crash in Mathews County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 2:37 p.m. on May 28.

Authorities say the driver of a 1999 Ford Ranger, identified as Jason Andrew Haczewski, 37, was driving southbound on N. River Road south of Cardinal Road when he ran off the road and hit a tree. He was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Haczewski sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died later that evening.

Haczewski's next of kin have been notified.

At this time, state police say it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

Download the News 3 app for updates.