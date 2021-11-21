Poquoson Police warn citizens of fraud phone call posing as department

POQUOSON, Va. - Poquoson Police warns citizens of a recently reported fraud phone call where the caller is posing as the Poquoson Police Department.

On November 17, police say they were contacted by an employee of a local business regarding a fraud phone call. Police say the employee recived a phone call on the business phone from a number that was listed as the police department.

The caller stated that they were with the Poquoson Police Department and asked the employee for their personal cell phone number in order to continue speaking about illegal activity at the business.

Police say they are thankful that this fraud phone call was recognized and reported, but they warn everyone to be mindful of similar frauds and to never give out personal information over the phone.

If anyone receives a call like this, disconnect and contact the Poquoson Police Department at 757-868-3501.

