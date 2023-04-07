Poquoson restaurant named as one of the best in the US: Yelp

POQUOSON, Va. — A Poquoson restaurant was just named by Yelp as one of the best in the U.S.

The restaurant, 185, made Yelp's list of the Top 100 Restaurants in the United States in 2023. They came in at 87th.

Yelp's article says Lenora Garland opened the roadside cafe in 2020 with longtime catering partner John Chesney and Chef Aaron Rosario, who she credits with the restaurant’s continued success.

All three are locals to the Poquoson area and support the community by selling locally made products, the Yelp article explained.

