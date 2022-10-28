Porstmouth salon hosts 24-hour Hair-A-Thon to support breast cancer awareness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Thursday, people could get their hair done and contribute to the fight against breast cancer. The Glam Lair in Porstmouth hosted its annual Hair-A-Thon.

People who showed up got discounts on a wide variety of services. About 30% of that service was then donated to the American Cancer Society.

Twonisha Venegas, the owner of the Glam Lair, has big goals beyond just spreading awareness or advancing research. While that's all important, she wants to find a cure for this ugly disease—a disease that's taken the lives of people she loves.

"My grandmother passed away from it in 2001," Venegas said. "She is the one who initially inspired me to open my own business. She raised me and then years later, my father's mother passed on from breast cancer, and then my godmother passed away from breast cancer. So it's just been something that's really touched my heart. I started getting mammograms early because of that."

The event doesn't end until 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, meaning Venegas and her team of stylists are going to be doing hair for 24 hours straight.

The Glam Lair does this every year on the last Friday in October. Last year, they pampered about 80 customers.