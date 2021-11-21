Port Warwick's holiday tree lighting event returns this year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - With the Christmas holiday just right around the corner, The Port Warwick Holiday Tree Lighting returns.

The tree lighting event will take place on Saturday, November 28 in Styron Square.

Festivities will start at 5 p.m. with the Santa Parade down Loftis Boulevard and will end at 8 p.m. Organizers say Santa will arrive on the Square in his carriage and march down towards the Pavillion to light the tree.

There will also be live entertainment throughout the night with Santa Brass, the Commodore Chorus, The Doorway Singers, dance presentations by Danceworks, and a puppet show by Rainbow Productions.

Families will have the chance to participate in a meet and greet with Santa and listen to his stories. The event will also include carriage rides, games, face painting, and balloons.

Free cider and cookies will be provided by VHS and Styron Square Apartments while supplies last.

Organizers say food trucks will be on hand, including Get Cheesy, Boyd’s Tasty Dogs, Pop’s Kettlecorn and Mangata Mobile Coffee and Tea.

This event is free and open to everyone, rain or shine.