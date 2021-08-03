Portable generators recalled due to finger amputation and crushing hazards after reports of injuries

Portable generators have been recalled due to finger amputation and crushing hazards after reports of injuries were received.

Generac was the company that has recalled their portable generators. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.

The product was sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

Click here for more information.