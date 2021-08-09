Watch
Portion of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach shut down after semi truck crash

Posted at 4:36 PM, Aug 09, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A portion of Indian River Road has been shut down after a semi truck crashed in the area Monday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Police say the 2300 block of the road will be shut down for several hours after the crash, which caused downed power lines.

Driver are advised to avoid the area if possible.

There is no further information.

